UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Dip By Rs 2,000 To Rs 198,000 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Gold prices dip by Rs 2,000 to Rs 198,000 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 2,000 and was sold at Rs198,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs 200,000 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 2,000 and was sold at Rs198,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs 200,000 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,715 to Rs169,753 from Rs171,468 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold decreased to Rs155,607 from Rs157,179 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 2,140 and 1,834.70 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$8 to $1,849, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamber sign MoU

38 minutes ago
 EU Calls on Baku, Yerevan to Display Restraint Ami ..

EU Calls on Baku, Yerevan to Display Restraint Amid Recent Shooting in Nagorno-K ..

18 minutes ago
 'Safai Nisf Eman' drive begins

'Safai Nisf Eman' drive begins

18 minutes ago
 Technical training of youth helps reducing unemplo ..

Technical training of youth helps reducing unemployment: Chairman STEVTA

18 minutes ago
 DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of M ..

DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of Molvi G hospital

50 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks o ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks off two-week-long cleanliness d ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.