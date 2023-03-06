Gold prices dip by Rs 2,000 to Rs 198,000 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 2,000 and was sold at Rs198,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs 200,000 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,715 to Rs169,753 from Rs171,468 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold decreased to Rs155,607 from Rs157,179 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 2,140 and 1,834.70 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$8 to $1,849, the association reported.