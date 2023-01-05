UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Dip By Rs 5,200 To Rs.183,400 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 05:41 PM

Gold prices dip by Rs 5,200 to Rs.183,400 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 5,200 on Thursday and was sold at Rs 183,400 against its sale at Rs188,600, the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 5,200 on Thursday and was sold at Rs 183,400 against its sale at Rs188,600, the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 4,458 and was sold at Rs 157,236 against Rs161,694, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 144,133 against its sale at Rs148,220, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs. 30 to Rs. 2,130 whereas that of 10 grams declined by Rs. 17.14 to Rs. 1826.13.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$ 14 and was sold at US$ 1848 against its sale at US$ 1862, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

Analysts appreciate government's commitment to roo ..

Analysts appreciate government's commitment to root out terrorism

2 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi launches 4th Angel Prog ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi launches 4th Angel Programme in support of cancer pat ..

13 minutes ago
 PM accords development of Balochistan top priority ..

PM accords development of Balochistan top priority, says Chief Secretary Balochi ..

2 minutes ago
 Amir Muqam reviews porgress on heritage, culture p ..

Amir Muqam reviews porgress on heritage, culture projects

2 minutes ago
 Third phase of drug free Peshawar campaign from ne ..

Third phase of drug free Peshawar campaign from next month

7 minutes ago
 Haji Ghulam Ali appointment as Governor termed goo ..

Haji Ghulam Ali appointment as Governor termed good omen for commerce, trade in ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.