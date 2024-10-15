Gold Prices Dip By Rs 700 Per Tola
Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.700 and was sold at Rs.275,000 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs. 275,700 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 600 to Rs. 235,768 from Rs.
236,368 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs. 216,121 from Rs. 216,671, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 3,050 and Rs. 2,614.88, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $2,653 from $2,659, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!
Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..
Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..
SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
More Stories From Business
-
Chinese shares lower at midday Tuesday4 hours ago
-
Vietnam's shrimp exports earn 2.8 bln USD in 9 months4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 20247 hours ago
-
FBR extends income tax return filing date by October 3116 hours ago
-
I&I-IR arrests 5 accused involved in sale tax fraud17 hours ago
-
Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation engages FPCCI17 hours ago
-
SCO Summit: An event of immense significance for fostering regional stability21 hours ago
-
Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global 202421 hours ago
-
Metro Bus Service plan to be executed on war-footing: DG FDA21 hours ago