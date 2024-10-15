Open Menu

Gold Prices Dip By Rs 700 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Gold prices dip by Rs 700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.700 and was sold at Rs.275,000 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs. 275,700 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 600 to Rs. 235,768 from Rs.

236,368 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs. 216,121 from Rs. 216,671, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 3,050 and Rs. 2,614.88, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $2,653 from $2,659, the Association reported.

