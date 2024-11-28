Gold Prices Dip By Rs 700 Per Tola
Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 700 and was sold at Rs 275,200 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 275,900, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs 600 to Rs 235,940 from Rs 236,540 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs 216,278 from Rs 216,828.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,400 and Rs 2,914.95, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $7 to $2,640 from $2,647, the Association reported.
