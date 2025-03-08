Open Menu

Gold Prices Dip By Rs.1,000 Per Tola To Rs.306,000

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Gold prices dip by Rs.1,000 per tola to Rs.306,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.1,000 and was sold at Rs 306,000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 307,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 858 to Rs 262,345 from Rs.

263,203 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up by Rs.787 to Rs 240,491 from Rs.241,278.

The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.12 to Rs,3,388 and that of ten gram went down by Rs.10 to Rs.2,904.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $11 to $2,910 from $.2,921 whereas the prices of silver in international market declined by $0.15 to $32.50, the Association reported.

