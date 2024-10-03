Open Menu

Gold Prices Dip By Rs.1,100 To Rs 274,400 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Gold prices dip by Rs.1,100 to Rs 274,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,100 and was sold at Rs.274,400 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs. 275,500 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 943 to Rs. 235,254 from Rs.

236,197 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 215,650 from Rs. 216,514, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,050 and Rs.2,614.88 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $11 to $2,642 from $2,653, the Association reported.

