Gold prices dip by Rs1,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.1,200 and was sold at Rs 275,700 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 276,900 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.

1,029 to Rs.236,368 from Rs 237,397 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs.216,671 from Rs 217,614.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and Rs. Rs.2,872.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $18 to $2,639 from $2657, the Association reported.