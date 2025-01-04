Open Menu

Gold Prices Dip By Rs1,200 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Gold prices dip by Rs1,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.1,200 and was sold at Rs 275,700 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 276,900 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.

1,029 to Rs.236,368 from Rs 237,397 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs.216,671 from Rs 217,614.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and Rs. Rs.2,872.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $18 to $2,639 from $2657, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictm ..

Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference

14 minutes ago
 PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

34 minutes ago
 Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing inc ..

Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident

39 minutes ago
 GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

45 minutes ago
 Gold prices fall in local, international markets

Gold prices fall in local, international markets

58 minutes ago
 Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new go ..

Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government

1 hour ago
Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message pro ..

Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial ser ..

Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service

2 hours ago
 Poland takes over EU presidency

Poland takes over EU presidency

2 hours ago
 Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

4 hours ago
 UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian ..

UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

5 hours ago
 Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business