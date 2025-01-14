Gold prices dip by Rs1,400 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.1,400 and was sold at Rs 277,900 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 279,300 on previous tradi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.1,400 and was sold at Rs 277,900 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 279,300 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.

1,201 to Rs.238,254 from Rs 239,455 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs.218,400 from Rs 219,500.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and Rs.2,872.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $14 to $2,661 from $2675, the Association reported.