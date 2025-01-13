Open Menu

Gold Prices Dip By Rs1,500 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Gold prices dip by Rs1,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.1,500 and was sold at Rs 279,300 on Monday against its sale at Rs 280,800 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.

1,286 to Rs.239,455 from Rs 240,741 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs.219,500 from Rs 220,679

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and Rs. Rs.2,872.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 to $2,675 from $2,690, the Association reported.

