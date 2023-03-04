Gold prices dip by Rs.1,600 to Rs, 200,000 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,600 and was sold at Rs.200,000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs.201,600 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,600 and was sold at Rs.200,000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs.201,600 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.

1,372 to Rs.171,468 from Rs.172,840 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs.157,179 from Rs. 158,436 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,140 and 1,834.70 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by US$8 to $1,856, the association reported.