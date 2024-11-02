Open Menu

Gold Prices Dip By Rs.1,700 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Gold prices dip by Rs.1,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.1,700 and was sold at Rs.283,000 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.284,700 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 1,457 to Rs. 242,627 from Rs.

244,084 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs. 222,408 from Rs. 223,744, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 3,430 and Rs. 2,940.67, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $17 to $2,735 from $2,752, the Association reported.

