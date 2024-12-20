Gold Prices Dip By Rs2,000 Per Tola
Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.2,000 and was sold at Rs 271,300 on Friday against its sale at
Rs 273,300 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.
1,715 to Rs.232,596 from Rs 234,311 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs.213,213 from Rs 214,785.
The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and Rs. Rs.2,872.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $20 to $2,601 from $2,621, the Association reported.
