Gold Prices Dip By Rs.2,000 To Rs 318,800 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.2,000 and was traded at Rs.318,800 on Friday as compared to its sale at Rs320,800 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.

1,712 to Rs 273,319 from Rs 275,034 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went down by Rs.1,572 to Rs.250,551 from Rs. 252,123.

The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.49 to Rs.3,475 whereas that to ten gram silver went down by Rs.42 to Rs.2,979.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $19 to $3,031 from $3,050 whereas price of silver went down by $0.40 to $33.10, the Association reported.

