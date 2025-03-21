Gold Prices Dip By Rs.2,000 To Rs 318,800 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.2,000 and was traded at Rs.318,800 on Friday as compared to its sale at Rs320,800 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.
1,712 to Rs 273,319 from Rs 275,034 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went down by Rs.1,572 to Rs.250,551 from Rs. 252,123.
The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.49 to Rs.3,475 whereas that to ten gram silver went down by Rs.42 to Rs.2,979.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $19 to $3,031 from $3,050 whereas price of silver went down by $0.40 to $33.10, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands
Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.2,000 to Rs 318,800 per tola5 minutes ago
-
7-day training for KPRA officers concluded2 hours ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices dip by 0.35pc3 hours ago
-
PIDE, Tsinghua University explore bold economic fix for Pakistan4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 20258 hours ago
-
Eight development schemes worth Rs 57.382b approved17 hours ago
-
Pakistan, EU officials discuss ties18 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur directs authorities to improve waste management ..18 hours ago
-
SECP constitutes sustainable finance advisory group18 hours ago