Gold Prices Dip By Rs.2,300 To Rs.283,100 Per Tola
Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.2,300 and was sold at Rs.283,100 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs. 285,400 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,971 to Rs.242,713 from Rs.
244,684 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 222,487 from Rs. 224,294, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.3,350 and Rs.2,872.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $23 to $2,734 from $2,757, the Association reported.
