Gold Prices Dip By Rs.2,500 To Rs.284,700 Per Tola
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.2,500 and was sold at Rs.284,700 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs.287,200 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.2,144 to Rs.244,084 from Rs.
246,228 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs. 223,744 from Rs. 225,709, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.20 to Rs.3,430 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.17.14 to Rs.2,940.67.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $25 to $2,752 from $2,777, the Association reported.
