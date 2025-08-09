Open Menu

Gold Prices Dip By Rs300 To Rs 362,400 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Gold prices dip by Rs300 to Rs 362,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs300 on Saturday and was sold at Rs362,400 against its sale at Rs362,700 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs 257 to Rs.

310,699 from Rs 310,956 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went down by 236 to Rs 284,817 from Rs 285,053.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver decreased by Rs09 and Rs12 to Rs07 and was traded at Rs.4,064 and Rs 3,484 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $3 to $3,397 from $3,400 whereas silver decreased $0.09 to $38.31 against $38.40, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..

3 minutes ago
 Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves r ..

Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland

48 minutes ago
 EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

2 hours ago
 Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean st ..

Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July

3 hours ago
 Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang d ..

Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district

3 hours ago
 Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House ..

Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump

3 hours ago
Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Can ..

Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces

4 hours ago
 Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza ..

Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..

4 hours ago
 Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace d ..

Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World ..

UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Belgium

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business