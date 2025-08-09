Gold prices dip by Rs300 to Rs 362,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs300 on Saturday and was sold at Rs362,400 against its sale at Rs362,700 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs 257 to Rs.

310,699 from Rs 310,956 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went down by 236 to Rs 284,817 from Rs 285,053.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver decreased by Rs09 and Rs12 to Rs07 and was traded at Rs.4,064 and Rs 3,484 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $3 to $3,397 from $3,400 whereas silver decreased $0.09 to $38.31 against $38.40, the Association reported.