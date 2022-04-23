Gold prices dip by Rs300 to Rs132,400 per tola

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs132,400 on Saturday against its sale at Rs132,700 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold decreased by Rs257 to Rs113,512 from Rs113,769 while that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs104,052,from Rs104,288, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market remained unchanged at $1933, the association reported.