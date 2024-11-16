Gold Prices Dip By Rs.300 To Rs.267,400 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs.267,400 on Saturday against its sale at Rs. 267,700, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs.258 to Rs.
229,252 from Rs.229,510 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs.210,148 from Rs…210,384.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3250 and Rs.2,786 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $3 to $2,562 from $2,565, the Association reported.
