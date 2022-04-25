Gold prices dip by Rs400 to Rs132,000 per tola 25 Apr 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs400 and was sold at Rs132,000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs132,400 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold decreased by Rs343 to Rs113,169 from Rs113,512 while that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs103, 738 from Rs104,052, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs10 to Rs1510 from Rs1520 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs8. 57 to Rs 1294.58 against its sale at Rs1303.15.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $26 and was traded at $1907 compared to its sale at $1933, the association reported.