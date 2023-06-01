UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Dip By Rs.5, 400 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Gold prices dip by Rs.5, 400 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs5,400 and was sold at Rs229,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs234,400 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs5,400 and was sold at Rs229,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs234,400 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs4, 629 to Rs196,331 from Rs200,960 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.

179,970, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,700 whereas that of ten gram went down by Rs.42.86 to Rs.2,357.68.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$7 to $1967 against its sale at $1960, the association reported

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Graduation of 40th batch of cadet officers at Zaye ..

Graduation of 40th batch of cadet officers at Zayed II Military College takes pl ..

5 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber participates in &#039;Make it in the ..

Ajman Chamber participates in &#039;Make it in the Emirates&#039; Forum

6 minutes ago
 Johannesburg to Host BRICS Summit Despite Speculat ..

Johannesburg to Host BRICS Summit Despite Speculations - South African Foreign M ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UN celebrate 75 years of UN Peacekeeping ..

Pakistan, UN celebrate 75 years of UN Peacekeeping

2 minutes ago
 Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon h ..

Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

2 minutes ago
 DG Sports visits Cricket Stadium, Hayatabad Sports ..

DG Sports visits Cricket Stadium, Hayatabad Sports Complex

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.