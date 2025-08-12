Open Menu

Gold Prices Dip By Rs500 To Rs 358,300 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Gold prices dip by Rs500 to Rs 358,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs500 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs358,300 against its sale at Rs358,800 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs 429 to Rs.

307,184 from Rs 307,613 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went down by Rs 393 to Rs 281,595 from Rs 281,988.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged and and was traded at Rs.4,013 and Rs 3,440 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $3,356 from $3,361 whereas silver remained stagnant at $37.80, the Association reported.

