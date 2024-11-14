Open Menu

Gold Prices Dip By Rs.5,500 To Rs.266,400 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Gold prices dip by Rs.5,500 to Rs.266,400 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.5,500 and was sold at Rs.266,400 on Thursday against its sale at Rs. 271,900, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.5,500 and was sold at Rs.266,400 on Thursday against its sale at Rs. 271,900, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs.4,716 to Rs.

228,395 from Rs. 233,111 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs.209,362 from Rs.213,685.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3250 and Rs.2,786 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $55 to $2,552 from $2,607, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Marda ..

KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Mardan: SACM Humayun

11 minutes ago
 Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) delegation visits IESCO Headqu ..

11 minutes ago
 Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan

Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan

13 minutes ago
 Meezan Bank plays key role in promoting Islamic ba ..

Meezan Bank plays key role in promoting Islamic banking in Pakistan: FCCI Presid ..

9 minutes ago
 Africa's policymakers, educators seek ways to end ..

Africa's policymakers, educators seek ways to end learning poverty on continent

12 minutes ago
 Shaza Fatima meets ANT International President

Shaza Fatima meets ANT International President

13 minutes ago
NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land r ..

NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land records

13 minutes ago
 PAC of Sindh Assembly for framing a futuristic Mas ..

PAC of Sindh Assembly for framing a futuristic Master Plan for Karachi

12 minutes ago
 As Trump returns, African exporters torn between h ..

As Trump returns, African exporters torn between hope and horror

18 minutes ago
 Global experts push for int'l Climate Finance Stra ..

Global experts push for int'l Climate Finance Strategies for Sustainable Develop ..

12 minutes ago
 Charity group urges speedy response to cholera out ..

Charity group urges speedy response to cholera outbreak in South Sudan

18 minutes ago
 Elections in IIOJK stands not substitute of Kashmi ..

Elections in IIOJK stands not substitute of Kashmiris birth right of self determ ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business