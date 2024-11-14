Gold Prices Dip By Rs.5,500 To Rs.266,400 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 09:45 PM
The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.5,500 and was sold at Rs.266,400 on Thursday against its sale at Rs. 271,900, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs.4,716 to Rs.
228,395 from Rs. 233,111 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs.209,362 from Rs.213,685.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3250 and Rs.2,786 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $55 to $2,552 from $2,607, the Association reported.
