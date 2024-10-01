Open Menu

Gold Prices Dip By Rs.600 To Rs 274,900 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Gold prices dip by Rs.600 to Rs 274,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.600 and was sold at Rs.274,900 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs. 275,500 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 515 to Rs. 235,682 from Rs.

236,197 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 216,042 from Rs. 216,514, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,050 and Rs.2,614.88 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $2,647 from $2,653, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

2 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

2 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

2 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

2 hours ago
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Kara ..

Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Stor ..

Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story

2 hours ago
 No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell ..

No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..

2 hours ago
 Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC n ..

Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A

3 hours ago
 Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at h ..

Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business