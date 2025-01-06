Open Menu

Gold Prices Dip By Rs700 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Gold prices dip by Rs700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.700 and was sold at Rs 275,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs 275,700 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.

600 to Rs.235,768 from Rs 236,368 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs.216,121 from Rs 216,671.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and Rs. Rs.2,872.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $7 to $2,632 from $2639, the Association reported.

