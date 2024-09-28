Gold Prices Dip By Rs.700 Rs 276,000 Per Tola
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.700 and was sold at Rs.276,000 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs. 276,700 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 601 to Rs. 236,625 from Rs.
237,226 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 216,907 from Rs. 217,456, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,050 and Rs.2,614.88 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $2,657 from $2,663, the Association reported.
