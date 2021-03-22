UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Dip By Rs700 To Rs107,300 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Gold prices dip by Rs700 to Rs107,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs700 on Monday and was traded at Rs107,300 against its sale at Rs108,000, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs601 and was traded at Rs91,992 against Rs92,593 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs84,326 from Rs84,876.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1370 and Rs1174.55 respectively. The gold price in the international market decreased by $10 and was traded at $1735 against its sale at $1745, the association added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

UAE committed to transform economy into one that i ..

13 minutes ago

Water in UAE: A comprehensive water resources mana ..

13 minutes ago

Schedule for Parade on Pakistan-Day postponed till ..

19 minutes ago

Marriage halls, shops, restaurants sealed for SOPs ..

2 minutes ago

PPP KP chapter review arrangements for ZABhutto's ..

2 minutes ago

China's Xi Exchanges Oral Messages With North Kore ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.