Gold prices dip by Rs.700 to Rs.197,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.700 and was sold at Rs.197,300 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs.198,000 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.600 to Rs.169,153 from Rs.

169,753, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold decreased to Rs.155,057 from Rs.155,607 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,140 and 1,834.70 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$7 to $1,842 against its sale at $1,849, the association reported.