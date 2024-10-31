Gold Prices Dip By Rs.700 To Rs.287,200 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.700 and was sold at Rs.287,200 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs. 287,900 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.600 to Rs.246,228 from Rs.
246,828 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs. 225,709 from Rs. 226,259, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.100 to Rs.3,450 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.85.73 to Rs.2,957.81.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $7 to $2,777 from $2,784, the Association reported.
