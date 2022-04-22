UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Dip By Rs800 To Rs132,700 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Gold prices dip by Rs800 to Rs132,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs800 and was sold at Rs132,700 on Friday against its sale at Rs133,500 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold decreased by Rs686 to Rs113,769 from Rs114,455 while that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs104,288 from Rs104,917, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $9 and was traded at US$1945 against its sale at US$1954, the association reported.

