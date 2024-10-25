Gold Prices Dip By Rs.800 To Rs.282,300 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs.282,300 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs. 283,100 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.686 to Rs.242,027 from Rs.
242,713 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs. 221,858 from Rs. 222,487, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.3,350 and Rs.2,872.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,726 from $2,734, the Association reported.
