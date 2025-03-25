Open Menu

Gold Prices Dip By Rs.800 To Rs317,800 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Gold prices dip by Rs.800 to Rs317,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.800 and was traded at Rs.317,800 on Tueday as compared to its sale at Rs318,600 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.686 to Rs 272,462 from Rs.

273,148 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went down by Rs.629 to Rs.249,765 from Rs 250,394 respectively.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,475 and Rs.2,979 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $3,021 from $3,027 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $33.10, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Su ..

MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March

26 minutes ago
 Drought like situation likely this year in Pakista ..

Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..

34 minutes ago
 Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to ..

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

56 minutes ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

1 hour ago
 42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2 ..

42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions

1 hour ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

1 hour ago
Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 wor ..

Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion

2 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system f ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system for 'laparoscopic surgeries'

2 hours ago
 China offers huge investment opportunities in cons ..

China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market

2 hours ago
 Investopia signs seven partnerships with national ..

Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business