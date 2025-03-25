Gold Prices Dip By Rs.800 To Rs317,800 Per Tola
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.800 and was traded at Rs.317,800 on Tueday as compared to its sale at Rs318,600 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.686 to Rs 272,462 from Rs.
273,148 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went down by Rs.629 to Rs.249,765 from Rs 250,394 respectively.
The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,475 and Rs.2,979 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $3,021 from $3,027 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $33.10, the Association reported.
