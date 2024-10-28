Gold prices dip by Rs.900 to Rs.283,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.900 and was sold at Rs.283,400 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs.284,300 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.771 to Rs.242,970 from Rs.

243,741 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs. 222,722 from Rs. 223,430, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.3,350 and Rs.2,872.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 to $2,739 from $2,748, the Association reported.