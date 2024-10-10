Gold Prices Dip Further By Rs.500 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs.271,200 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs. 271,700 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 429 to Rs. 232,510 from Rs.
232,939 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs. 213, 134 from Rs. 213, 527, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 3,050 and Rs. 2,614.88, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $2,613 from $2,617, the Association reported.
