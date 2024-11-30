Open Menu

Gold Prices Dip Rs.1,100 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.1,100 and was sold at Rs.276,200 on Saturday against its sale at Rs. 277,300, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs.943 to Rs.

236,797 from Rs. ,237,740 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs.217,064 from Rs. 217,928

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,400 and Rs.2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $11 to $2,650 from $1,661, the Association reported.

