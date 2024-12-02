Open Menu

Gold Prices Dip Rs.1,700 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.1,700 and was sold at Rs.274,500 on Monday against its sale at Rs. 276,200, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs.1,457 to Rs.

235,340 from Rs. 236,797 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs.215,728 from Rs. 217,064.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,400 and Rs.2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $17 to $2,633 from $2,650, the Association reported.

