Gold Prices Dip Rs.4,100 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 07:43 PM

Gold prices dip Rs.4,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased further by Rs.4,100 and was sold at Rs.274,300 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 278,400, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs.3,515 to Rs.

235,168 from Rs. 238,683 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs.215,571 from Rs. 218,793.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,400 and Rs.2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $41 to $2,631 from $2,672, the Association reported.

