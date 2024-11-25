Open Menu

Gold Prices Dip Rs.4,300 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Gold prices dip Rs.4,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased further by Rs 4,300 and was sold at Rs 278,400 on Monday against its sale at Rs 182,700, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs.3,657 to Rs.238,683 from Rs.

242,370 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs 218,793 from Rs 222,172.

The price of per tola gold declined by Rs 50 to Rs 3,400 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs 42.87 to

Rs 2,914.95.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $43 to $2,672 from $2,715, the Association reported.

More Stories From Business