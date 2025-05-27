Open Menu

Gold Prices Drop Further In Pakistan Amid Global Market Decline

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2025 | 08:07 PM

Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global market decline

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association says price of gold per tola (11.66 grams) fell by Rs3,600, bringing it down to Rs347,900

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2025) The price of gold in Pakistan continued its downward trend on Monday, offered some relief to local buyers amid high inflation and Currency volatility.

The All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association said that the price of gold per tola (11.66 grams) fell by Rs3,600, bringing it down to Rs347,900.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs3,086 and settled at Rs. 298,268.

The decline in domestic prices mirrors a similar trend in the international market, where gold fell by $36, bringing the global price to $3,295 per ounce.

Market analysts attribute the drop to a combination of factors, including a strengthening U.S. Dollar, easing inflationary pressures, and adjustments in investor expectations regarding interest rates.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Dollar Price Gold Market All

Recent Stories

Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global m ..

Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global market decline

47 seconds ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World Utilities Congress 2025

8 minutes ago
 Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one ..

Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one of advanced training centre a ..

23 minutes ago
 ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during W ..

ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during World Utilities Congress

38 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-G ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum in Kua ..

38 minutes ago
 CII rejects parliament-approved bill banning child ..

CII rejects parliament-approved bill banning child marriage under 18

44 minutes ago
DCT Abu Dhabi honours 15 establishments, instituti ..

DCT Abu Dhabi honours 15 establishments, institutions in Urban Treasures' 4th ed ..

53 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler meets Malaysian Foreign Minister on side ..

RAK Ruler meets Malaysian Foreign Minister on sidelines of GCC–ASEAN Summit, A ..

53 minutes ago
 Germany breaks silence, harshly criticizes Israel ..

Germany breaks silence, harshly criticizes Israel over Gaza bombing

54 minutes ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion i ..

Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion in insured turnover with 15.7% ..

1 hour ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings si ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delh ..

Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delhi capitals player amid IPL 202 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business