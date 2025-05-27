Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global market decline

(@Abdulla99267510)

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association says price of gold per tola (11.66 grams) fell by Rs3,600, bringing it down to Rs347,900

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2025) The price of gold in Pakistan continued its downward trend on Monday, offered some relief to local buyers amid high inflation and Currency volatility.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs3,086 and settled at Rs. 298,268.

The decline in domestic prices mirrors a similar trend in the international market, where gold fell by $36, bringing the global price to $3,295 per ounce.

Market analysts attribute the drop to a combination of factors, including a strengthening U.S. Dollar, easing inflationary pressures, and adjustments in investor expectations regarding interest rates.