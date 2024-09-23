Gold Prices Ease By Rs 600 Per Tola To Rs 271,900
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.600 and was sold at Rs.271,900 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 272,500 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 471 to Rs. 233,110 from Rs.
233,625 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 213,685 from Rs. 214,156, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 2,950 and Rs 2,529.14, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $2,617 from $2,622, the Association reported.
