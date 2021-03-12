Gold prices fall by Rs 2250 to Rs 104,450 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 2250 on Friday and was sold at Rs104,450 against its sale at Rs106,700, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1928 and was traded at Rs89,550 against Rs91,478 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs 82,087 from Rs 83,855.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs30 and was traded at Rs1340 against its sale at Rs1370 whereas that of and 10 gram silver decreased by Rs25.72 and was traded at Rs1148.83 against Rs 1174.55.

The gold price in the international market witnessed a decrease of $32 and was sold at $1704 against its sale at $1736, the association added.