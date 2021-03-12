UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Fall By Rs 2250 To Rs 104,450 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Gold prices fall by Rs 2250 to Rs 104,450 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 2250 on Friday and was sold at Rs104,450 against its sale at Rs106,700, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1928 and was traded at Rs89,550 against Rs91,478 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs 82,087 from Rs 83,855.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs30 and was traded at Rs1340 against its sale at Rs1370 whereas that of and 10 gram silver decreased by Rs25.72 and was traded at Rs1148.83 against Rs 1174.55.

The gold price in the international market witnessed a decrease of $32 and was sold at $1704 against its sale at $1736, the association added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

2 minutes ago

Dane Bakkegard sets new IRONMAN 70.3 Dubai mark, w ..

4 minutes ago

PTI's candidate Sadiq Sanjrani elected as Senate C ..

6 minutes ago

National Cricket’s Chief Selector shares the rea ..

16 minutes ago

55,537 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan squads for South Africa and Zimbabwe anno ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.