UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Fall By Rs200 To Rs125,000 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Gold prices fall by Rs200 to Rs125,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 200 and was sold at Rs 125,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 125,200 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 200 and was sold at Rs 125,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 125,200 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs171 to Rs 107,167 from Rs 108,338 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 98,237 from Rs98,394.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1450 and Rs 1243.14 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $11 and was traded at $1811 against its sale at $1822, the Jewellers Group reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

IHC adjourns Maryam's appeals till Feb 10

IHC adjourns Maryam's appeals till Feb 10

3 minutes ago
 Rashid excited to play under Afridi

Rashid excited to play under Afridi

3 minutes ago
 IED blast hits Jaffar Express in Sibi, 2 injured

IED blast hits Jaffar Express in Sibi, 2 injured

13 minutes ago
 11 dead as coalition bombs Yemen after UAE attack

11 dead as coalition bombs Yemen after UAE attack

13 minutes ago
 Indonesian coal exports support CPEC energy projec ..

Indonesian coal exports support CPEC energy projects in Pakistan: Envoy

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan highly complementary to China in furnitur ..

Pakistan highly complementary to China in furniture industry: Commercial Counsel ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.