Gold prices fall by Rs200 to Rs125,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 200 and was sold at Rs 125,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 125,200 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 200 and was sold at Rs 125,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 125,200 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs171 to Rs 107,167 from Rs 108,338 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 98,237 from Rs98,394.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1450 and Rs 1243.14 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $11 and was traded at $1811 against its sale at $1822, the Jewellers Group reported.