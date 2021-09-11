UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Fall By Rs250

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Gold prices fall by Rs250

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs250 and was trade at Rs112,150 on Saturday against its sale at Rs112,400 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs215 and was sold at Rs96,150 against its sale at Rs96,365 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs88,138 from Rs 88,334.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1430 and Rs 1226, respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$ 10 and was traded at US$1787 against its sale at US$1797.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

PTCL signs MoU with The City School for providing ..

PTCL signs MoU with The City School for providing premium ICT services

9 minutes ago
 PIA to resume commercial flight operation from Isl ..

PIA to resume commercial flight operation from Islamabad to Kabul

13 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler issues decree establishing Protocol an ..

Ajman Ruler issues decree establishing Protocol and Hospitality Department

18 minutes ago
 Behind the Scenes with the First Smartphone Series ..

Behind the Scenes with the First Smartphone Series to Bring You Cinematic Bokeh ..

25 minutes ago
 59,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

59,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

33 minutes ago
 &#039;Sharjah Week’ in Russia highlights coopera ..

&#039;Sharjah Week’ in Russia highlights cooperation opportunities between ind ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.