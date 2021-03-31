Gold prices fall by Rs2800 to Rs102,900 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs2800 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs102,900 against its sale at Rs105,700, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2401 and was traded at Rs88,220 against Rs90,621 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs80,868 from Rs83,069.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs40 and was traded at Rs 1320 against its sale atRs1360 whereas that of and 10 gram silver decreased by Rs34.30 and was traded at Rs1131.68 against Rs1165.98.

The gold price in the international market decreased by $42 and was traded at $1685 against its sale at $1727, the association added.