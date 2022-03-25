UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Fall By Rs50 To Rs 131,450 Per Tola 25 Mar 2022

Published March 25, 2022

Gold prices fall by Rs50 to Rs 131,450 per tola 25 Mar 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 50 and was sold at Rs 131,450 on Friday against its sale at Rs 131,500 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 50 and was sold at Rs 131,450 on Friday against its sale at Rs 131,500 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also declined by Rs43 to Rs 112,697 from Rs112,740 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 103,305 from Rs 103,345, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1510 and Rs1294.58 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $1 and was traded atUS$ 1955 against its sale at US$ 1956, the association reported.

