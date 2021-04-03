Gold prices fall by Rs600 to Rs105,400 per tola 3 Apr 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 600 on Saturday and was traded at Rs105,400 against its sale at Rs106,000, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 514 and was traded at Rs 90,364 against Rs90,878 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 82,833 from Rs83,305.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1360 and Rs1165.98.

The gold price in the international market witnessed no change and was traded at US $ 1731.