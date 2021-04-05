UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Fall By Rs950 To Rs104,450 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Gold prices fall by Rs950 to Rs104,450 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs950 on Monday and was traded at Rs104,450 against its sale at Rs105,400, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 grams 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs814 and was traded at Rs89,550 against Rs90,364 whereas the prices of ten grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs82,087 from Rs82,833.

The price of per tola and ten grams silver remained constant at Rs1360 and Rs1165.98.

The gold price in the international market decreased by $5 witnessed no change and was traded at $1726 against its sale at $1731.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support UAE’s su ..

16 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo appoints Rom Top Aviation as GSA for ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more ..

16 minutes ago

17,743 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

17 minutes ago

Benefit of strengthened rupee should be transferre ..

56 minutes ago

Iraqi Prime Minister visits Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.