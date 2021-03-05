Gold prices fall further by Rs1450 to Rs 102,750 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs1450 on Friday and was sold at Rs102,750 against sale at Rs104,200 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1243 and was traded at Rs88,092 against Rs89,335 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased toRs 80,750 from Rs81,890.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs10 and was sold at Rs1340 against its sale at Rs1350 while that of ten gram silver decreased by Rs8.57 and was traded at Rs1148.43 against Rs1157.40.

The gold price in the international market witnessed decrease of $17 and was sold atUS $1696 against its sale at US $1713, the association added.