Gold prices fall in local, international markets

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2025) The gold prices fell down at both international and local markets on Saturday.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce fell by $18 and reached $2,639.

Meanwhile, in the local jewelry markets, the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs1,200 and settled at Rs275,700, and the price per 10 grams dropped by Rs1,029 to Rs236,368.

In contrast to the decline in gold prices, the price of silver remained unchanged in the country. The per tola price of silver stood firm at Rs3,350 while the price per 10 grams remained steady at Rs2,872.08.