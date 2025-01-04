Open Menu

Gold Prices Fall In Local, International Markets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 04, 2025 | 04:17 PM

Gold prices fall in local, international markets

Price of 24-karat gold per tola decreases by Rs1,200 and settled at Rs275,700

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2025) The gold prices fell down at both international and local markets on Saturday.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce fell by $18 and reached $2,639.

Meanwhile, in the local jewelry markets, the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs1,200 and settled at Rs275,700, and the price per 10 grams dropped by Rs1,029 to Rs236,368.

In contrast to the decline in gold prices, the price of silver remained unchanged in the country. The per tola price of silver stood firm at Rs3,350 while the price per 10 grams remained steady at Rs2,872.08.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Jewelry Bullion Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Gold prices fall in local, international markets

Gold prices fall in local, international markets

3 minutes ago
 Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new go ..

Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government

20 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message pro ..

Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..

35 minutes ago
 Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial ser ..

Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service

50 minutes ago
 Poland takes over EU presidency

Poland takes over EU presidency

1 hour ago
 Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

4 hours ago
UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian ..

UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

4 hours ago
 Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

5 hours ago
 First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parch ..

First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..

5 hours ago
 Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

6 hours ago
 Italy's gas reserves near 80%

Italy's gas reserves near 80%

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business