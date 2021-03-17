UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Fall Rs750 To Rs106,400 Per Tola 17 Mar 2021

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:22 PM

Gold prices fall Rs750 to Rs106,400 per tola 17 Mar 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs750 on Wednesday and was trade at Rs106,400 against its sale at Rs107,150 on Tuesday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs750 on Wednesday and was trade at Rs106,400 against its sale at Rs107,150 on Tuesday, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs643 and was traded at Rs91,221 against Rs 91,864 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold declined to Rs83,619 from Rs 84,208.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1370 and Rs1174.55 respectively.

The gold price in the international market decreased by Rs6 and was traded at Rs1728 against its sale at $1734, the association added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Walk to be held on World TB day

2 seconds ago

UK envoy calls on Sindh Minister for Industries

3 seconds ago

FPCCI delegation calls on Chief Minister

5 seconds ago

US Lost $1.1 Trillion in Travel Economic Output in ..

6 seconds ago

International Equestrian Conference highlights lat ..

26 minutes ago

'Planting a king': South Africans mourn Zulu monar ..

8 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.