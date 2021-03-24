UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Further Decrease By Rs100 To Rs107,200 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Gold prices further decrease by Rs100 to Rs107,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs100 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs107,200 against its sale at Rs107,300, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs85 and was traded at Rs91,907 against Rs91,992 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs84,248 from Rs84,326.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1370 and Rs1174.55 respectively.

The gold price in the international market decreased by $3 and was traded at $1732 against its sale at $1735, the association added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

12 minutes ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

19 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

34 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

42 minutes ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

55 minutes ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.